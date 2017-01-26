Close
TRAVEL TEE TIMES GOLF NEWS
Tourism New Zealand
The Auckland golf pass lets you unlock an incredible golfing experience with 3 rounds of golf, 4 nights accommodation, 5 day car hire and flights from just $1669*pp. *T&Cs apply.
Tour News Bruce Young
26 Jan 2017
Que and Yano early leaders in Myanmar
Philippine golfer, Angelo Que, and Japan’s, Azuma Yano, lead after the opening round of the Leopalace21 Myanmar Open at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon, the pair recording rounds of 6 under par 65 to lead by one over Koreans, K.T. Kim and Yunggon Hwang, Japan’s, Makato Inoue, and South Africa
Tour News Bruce Young
26 Jan 2017
Gibson and Allan lead Australians in Bahamas
The second event of the 2017 Web.Com Tour season, the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club in the Bahamas has been won by Andrew Landry.
Tour News New Zealand Open
26 Jan 2017
Reconfigured finishing stretch for New Zealand Open venue
Tournament organisers believe a reconfigured Millbrook Resort will provide an exciting finish to the
Tour News Bruce Young
25 Jan 2017
Alexander Noren heads Qatar Masters field
The Middle East swing continues for the European Tour this week when the Commercial Bank Qatar Maste
Tour News Bruce Young
25 Jan 2017
Asian /Japan Tours move to Myanmar
The Japan and Asian Tours continue their early season partnership when they head to Myanmar for this
Featured Courses

Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Long Reef Golf Club Long Reef Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $78
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palmer Gold Coast Palmer Gold Coast
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Bayview Golf Club Bayview Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $45
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Georges River Golf Club Georges River Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $45
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palm Meadows Golf Course Palm Meadows Golf Course
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $59.50
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Devilbend Golf Club Devilbend Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $15
Featured Course
Hunter Valley, nsw
Cypress Lakes Resort Cypress Lakes Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $92
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Indooroopilly Golf Club Indooroopilly Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Links Hope Island Links Hope Island
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs. 
King Island
20 Jan 2016
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North Wes
King Island, tas
Ocean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
AVG. RATING
King Island, tas
Cape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
AVG. RATING
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Mornington iseekgolf.com
13 Oct 2015
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Rosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
The Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
AVG. RATING
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $22
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Links Hope Island Links Hope Island
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Sydney iseekgolf.com
19 Apr 2016
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's Open
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $42
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Cromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
AVG. RATING
